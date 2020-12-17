Watch: Virat Kohli run out after Ajinkya Rahane’s hesitation

Ajinkya Rahane apologizes to Virat Kohli after the latter's run out dismissal (Twitter/ICC)

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were leading India’s fightback in the last session of the opening day of the 1st Test in Adelaide against Australia when there was a flashpoint in the match.

Rahane called for a run, then said no. Kohli was already halfway down the track by the team Rahane changed his mind, and was marooned in the middle of the pitch as Nathan Lyon whipped off Kohli’s bails at the non-striker’s end. Kohli was dismissed for 74, and there was a flurry of wickets that followed, before India ended the day at 233/6.

“It will be interesting to see Virat Kohli’s reaction,” Sanjay Manjrekar said on air. While Kohli did not show much reaction, Rahane was seen staring up to the sky in despair.

Following the day’s play, Manjrekar, speaking on a post-match show on Sony Sports network, said the dismissal had been Rahane’s fault.

It’s like he just needs to turn up a switch in his head & the great Test batsman comes out to play, no matter how much white ball cricket he has played before that.

Today was another display of Virat’s greatness as batsman. Pity with the run out. #ViratKohli #AUSvIND — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 17, 2020

“I was amazed that Virat Kohli kept his composure. Completely the fault of his partner, there is nothing to suggest that Kohli shouldn’t have backed up that much,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

“There was no run there, the fielder was too close. Kohli did the right thing, he had no business to look back. A little bit of disgust was shown but those are the painful moments that compensate for all the other perks you get from the game,” he added.

“It was massive. A wicket like that, run out, specially of Virat is massive. It was good to be back on board after the Ashes. He was batting pretty well, so happy with that,” Nathan Lyon said at the virtual press conference after the day’s play.

Asked about his battle with Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara (43 off 160 balls), Lyon said they both have different batting styles and he enjoyed the challenge.

“It was good fun, good conversations there but battle there is against the best players of the world. On a day-one wicket, it was a great challenge. They (Kohli and Pujara) are different in style and approach, batting against spin bowling. I am always up for the challenge against best batsmen,” he said.

