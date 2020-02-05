Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Must Read

Virat Kohli gets a run out with brilliant underarm flick to break crucial partnership: Watch

Knowing even before the decision was referred to the third umpire that he had got his man, Kohli let out a victorious roar immediately as the ball hit the stumps.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 5, 2020 2:43:46 pm
Virat Kohli runs out Henry Nicholls in the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI on Wednesday (Screengrab)

Virat Kohli pulled off a spectacular run out to disrupt New Zealand’s chase in the 1st ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday, breaking a partnership between Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls.

Nicholls (78), the highest scorer from the Kiwi top order, was run out by Kohli in the 29th over. Along with Taylor, Nicholls had been building a steady partnership of 62 runs after two quick wickets had left New Zealand in a bit of trouble at 109/2.

Nicholls, who was at the non-striker’s end, called for a quick single and Taylor responded. It would turn out to be a bad call because the ball had gone to Kohli at cover.

Kohli swooped in from his position, put in a sprinting dive and pulled off an underam flick in the same motion and got a direct hit to get the wicket of Nicholls.

Knowing even before the decision was referred to the third umpire that he had got his man, Kohli let out a victorious roar immediately as the ball hit the stumps.

India had scored 347/4 in their 50 overs, building on big knocks from KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

The Indian Express Sports is now on Telegram. For more news, videos and podcasts, subscribe to Indian Express Sports on Telegram.  

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

At a glance: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 105 helps India thrash Pakistan in U19 WC semifinal
At a glance: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 105 helps India thrash Pakistan in U19 WC semifinal
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 05: Latest News