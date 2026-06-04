Kohli ruled out of India’s ODIs vs Afghanistan with hamstring injury: Report

Kohli had been in sensational form in ODIs before the IPL, in which he powered RCB to a second consecutive title. (BCCI Photo)

Virat Kohli has reportedly been ruled out of India’s upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan with a hamstring injury. The three-match series starts on June 13 and for 37-year-old Kohli, who has retired from Tests and T20 internationals, it would’ve marked his first international match since he scored a century against New Zealand on January 18 this year.

According to PTI, a hamstring injury has ended the former India captain’s chances of playing in the series. Kohli comes into the series on the back of stellar form. The 37-year-old was player of the match in the 2026 IPL final, in which he powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.