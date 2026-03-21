‘Let’s not waste even a minute of any session’: Virat Kohli fires up RCB squad in galvanising pep talk ahead of IPL 2026

As defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru gear up for their title defence in the Indian Premier League 2026, the biggest icon and talisman of RCB and Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, gave the new squad a pep talk ahead of the first day of their practice session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Kohli said the players need to be switched on mentally and need to give their 120% as the challenge for the side is only going to get tougher now that they have won the title.

“We worked really hard over the last 2 to 3 seasons to achieve what we did last year. It’s only going to get tougher because other teams are going to come hard at us. We don’t waste these days, we stay ahead, so switch on now, let’s not waste even a minute of any session that we are part of. We must give our 120% for these two and a half months,” said Kohli in a video released by RCB on social media.