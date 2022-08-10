Virat Kohli should open the innings with Rohit Sharma at Asia Cup: Parthiv Patel

Updated: August 10, 2022 6:41:49 pm
With a lot of opening combinations at their disposal in the recently announced Asia Cup squad, Team India are spoilt for choice but former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel feels that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should be the ones to kickstart the innings during the tournament.
“My openers are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. I would want Virat Kohli to open and just go out and unleash yourself. You have taken a break and we know there is no shortage of ability in Kohli’s batting style. And sometimes as an opener you start at 0/0. When you are batting at three, the game is not set up for you. You have to play according to the game situation. Here you start at 0/0 and create the game situation,” Patel said in a Cricbuzz YouTube channel show.
“You have all the abilities. Kohli can play however he wants and still play at 170 strike rate. If two wickets have fallen early, he can still play at 130. The number of runs and hundreds he has scored is a testimony of the player himself,” the former India player added.
Patel also harked back to Kohli’s form in past IPLs where the former India captain played as an opener and scored freely for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Subscriber Only Stories
“You want him to play as freely as he can and there is no pressure on him. He has nothing to prove. All his runs and all his big innings have come as an opener in IPL 2016,2017 and 2018 and that’s the position he likes. And top of everything, he likes to take the game to attack. he likes those challenges and they could help unleash a new Virat Kohli,” Patel said.
Both Harsha Bhogle, who was also part of the discussion as well as Patel said that if there was one place Virat Kohli would rediscover himself would probably be Australia, a place where the T20 World Cup is being held in October.
“He likes that pace and bounce and the aggressive environment around. Balls not stopping and coming, doesn’t swing very much and comes beautifully (to the bat), lovely bouncy wickets. He doesn’t mind pace so if there’s one place you tilt, you would say Virat Kohli would rediscover himself, it’s probably Australia,” Bhogle said.
The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the UAE between six teams. Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy on seven occasions. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.
The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan forming Group B.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at gym; things to keep in mind while exercising
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Dinesh Karthik is good but guys like Suryakumar Yadav are actual finishers: Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
PM Modi taunts Cong over Aug 5 protest: Those believing in black magic won’t earn people’s trust
Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?
Agniveer recruitment for female candidates from November 1
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched: Check specifications
Why it’s important that your child gets enough sleep
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look
Akshay Kumar likens dowry to ‘extortion’, says not many films are made on the issue
ICAI CA Inter, final November 2022 application process begins; how to apply
Dark matter: An invisible glue that may not even exist
In pictures: The venomous bluebottle jellyfish spotted in Mumbai’s Girgaon Chowpatty beach
Tata Power joins hands with JP Infra Mumbai to install residential EV charging points
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics