scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Virat Kohli should open the innings with Rohit Sharma at Asia Cup: Parthiv Patel

Patel also harked back to Kohli's form in past IPLs where the former India captain played as an opener and scored freely for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 10, 2022 6:41:49 pm
"My openers are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. I would want Virat Kohli to open and just go out and unleash yourself," said Parthiv Patel. (File)

With a lot of opening combinations at their disposal in the recently announced Asia Cup squad, Team India are spoilt for choice but former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel feels that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should be the ones to kickstart the innings during the tournament.

“My openers are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. I would want Virat Kohli to open and just go out and unleash yourself. You have taken a break and we know there is no shortage of ability in Kohli’s batting style. And sometimes as an opener you start at 0/0. When you are batting at three, the game is not set up for you. You have to play according to the game situation. Here you start at 0/0 and create the game situation,” Patel said in a Cricbuzz YouTube channel show.

“You have all the abilities. Kohli can play however he wants and still play at 170 strike rate. If two wickets have fallen early, he can still play at 130. The number of runs and hundreds he has scored is a testimony of the player himself,” the former India player added.

Patel also harked back to Kohli’s form in past IPLs where the former India captain played as an opener and scored freely for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’

“You want him to play as freely as he can and there is no pressure on him. He has nothing to prove. All his runs and all his big innings have come as an opener in IPL 2016,2017 and 2018 and that’s the position he likes. And top of everything, he likes to take the game to attack. he likes those challenges and they could help unleash a new Virat Kohli,” Patel said.

Both Harsha Bhogle, who was also part of the discussion as well as Patel said that if there was one place Virat Kohli would rediscover himself would probably be Australia, a place where the T20 World Cup is being held in October.

“He likes that pace and bounce and the aggressive environment around. Balls not stopping and coming, doesn’t swing very much and comes beautifully (to the bat), lovely bouncy wickets. He doesn’t mind pace so if there’s one place you tilt, you would say Virat Kohli would rediscover himself, it’s probably Australia,” Bhogle said.

Advertisement

The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the UAE between six teams. Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy on seven occasions. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.

The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan forming Group B.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 06:40:53 pm

Most Popular

1

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

2

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

3

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

4

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

5

Supreme Court grants bail to activist Varavara Rao on medical grounds

Featured Stories

Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Arvind Kejr...
AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Arvind Kejr...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Kejriwal today

AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Kejriwal today

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at gym; things to keep in mind while exercising

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at gym; things to keep in mind while exercising

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Dinesh Karthik is good but guys like Suryakumar Yadav are actual finishers: Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Dinesh Karthik is good but guys like Suryakumar Yadav are actual finishers: Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams announces she will retire soon, says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 10: Latest News