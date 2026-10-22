‘Age not a criteria’: BCCI President on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s role in build-up to 2027 World Cup

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Selection of any player, including veterans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will be dependent on their fitness and performance and not age going into the 2027 World Cup, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas has said. Kohli seems to have hit a late-career purple patch in ODI cricket but there have been some debates over Rohit’s role in the team, although recent performances seem to have put rest to that as well.
“As far as the BCCI is concerned, we are not in a position to comment, as it all depends on the selectors and the coaches,” Manhas told Sportstar about the role of the veteran pair going into the World Cup.
“But, from my perspective, fitness and performance should be the criteria for selection, definitely not age. If someone is fit to play, performing well and winning games for the country, that should be the only criterion we focus on.”
Both Kohli and Rohit have captained India at World Cups and experienced disappointment. Kohli led the side to the semifinals in 2019 where they lost to New Zealand. Rohit, on the other hand, led a side that dominated the 2023 tournament all the way to the finals but were then comprehensively outplayed by Australia. Kohli was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup but Rohit has never won the trophy. Both players were integral in India winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, after which they retired from the format.
Manhas said that their presence, along with that of other senior players, would be very helpful for current captain Shubman Gill. “It will be extremely crucial. Shubman has been the captain of Gujarat Titans for two or three years now, apart from leading India. I think that experience will come in handy when he begins his World Cup campaign.
“Having Virat, Hardik (Pandya) and Rohit in the side will definitely help him. Then there are the likes of (Jasprit) Bumrah, who could take charge as the bowling captain, while someone else could lead the fielding unit. So, it is all about distributing the workload. It will be interesting to see how things unfold. But Shubman is a level-headed guy, and I think having the seniors around him will be an advantage.”