‘Age not a criteria’: BCCI President on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s role in build-up to 2027 World Cup

Selection of any player, including veterans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will be dependent on their fitness and performance and not age going into the 2027 World Cup, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas has said. Kohli seems to have hit a late-career purple patch in ODI cricket but there have been some debates over Rohit’s role in the team, although recent performances seem to have put rest to that as well.

“As far as the BCCI is concerned, we are not in a position to comment, as it all depends on the selectors and the coaches,” Manhas told Sportstar about the role of the veteran pair going into the World Cup.