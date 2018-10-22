Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma shatter Sachin Tendulkar records in Guwahati

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli put together a record 246 runs for the second wicket against West Indies in Guwahati. (Source: PTI)

India beat West Indies by a comfortable 8-wicket margin in the first ODI in Guwahati – all while chasing a mammoth 323 runs to win. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli emerged at the forefront of the chase with almost eight overs left to be bowled. Kohli was dismissed on 140 runs and Rohit stayed unbeaten on 152 runs to take India over the finishing line with ease and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. During their stay in the middle and putting together record 246 runs for the second wicket, Kohli and Rohit broke some records and did so at Sachin Tendulkar’s expense.

Kohli’s 36th ODI century and 60th alongside Tests has made him the fastest to the mark – ahead of Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli has taken only 386 innings to 60 centuries taking 40 innings fewer than Tendulkar.

The India skipper completed 2000 runs in a calendar year for the third consecutive year when batting he reached 42. He became the fourth player to do so after Tendulkar (1996-98), Australia’s Matthew Hayden (2002-04) and England’s Joe Root (2015-17).

Next up on his list will be the target of 10,000 ODI runs with just 81 runs left to be scored. Whenever he gets there, Kohli will be the fastest to do so and again beat Tendulkar to the record.

On the other side of the pitch, Rohit’s 152 made him the batsman with most 150-plus scores in 50 overs cricket. Tendulkar and David Warner each have five while Chris Gayle, Sanath Jayasuriya and Hashim Amla have four each and Rohit, now, has six.

Kohli and Rohit have always had a strong understanding in the middle with record five double century stands between them in ODIs. Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir and Kohli and Mahela Jayawardene and Upul Tharanga have three each.

