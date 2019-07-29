Virat Kohli on reports of rift with Rohit Sharma: It’s bizarre how lies are made to look believable

Addressing reports of a rift between vice-captain Rohit Sharma and himself, India captain Virat Kohli put all rumours to rest by categorically denying any such developments.

Addressing the media in Mumbai on Monday, Kohli said, “I have heard a lot of things from the outside, If the atmosphere was not right then we would not have been able to come on top of ODI.”

“We wouldn’t have had the kind of performances we’ve had if the dressing room atmosphere wasn’t a good one. The kind of performances we’ve had is only possible due to the camaraderie, trust, and understanding in our team”

“In my opinion, it’s baffling. It’s ridiculous to read such staff. We are feeding on lies and overlooking facts and creating fantasies and scenarios. Bringing personal lives into the picture is disrespectful. Baffling that lies are being floated.”

“You enter the dressing room and witness for yourself the kind of healthy atmosphere that’s there. The lies are made to look believable.”

When asked if it makes the situation awkward, Kohli said, “If I don’t like a person you will see that on my face. I have always praised Rohit,. We have had no issues. I don’t know who is benefitting from this. we want to bring India cricket on top. You cant play with that kind of passion if players don’t get along.”

“The way this team plays, no individual is bigger than the team. The amount of consistency India has achieved would not be possible with rifts and all that nonsense,” added head coach Ravi Shastri.

There have been speculations of a fall out India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma, rumours of which started floating around in the aftermath of India’s semi-final exit in the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Contrary to earlier reports, Kohli did attend the team press conference before India travel to the United States and West Indies for a full-fledged tour.

Team India is scheduled to depart for the tour on Monday and are scheduled to play two T20I games against West Indies on 3rd and 4th in Florida before crossing across to the Carribean for rest of the tour.