COA chief dismisses “stories” of rift between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Amid spiralling speculation of a rift between India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma, Committee of Administrators (COA) chief Vinod Rai on Friday rejected the talk as “stories created” by media.

Social media was abuzz with talks of a cold war between Kohli and Sharma after it was reported that the two have had a fallout following India’s loss to New Zealand in the World Cup semifinals.

There were reports that the Board was contemplating split captaincy — Sharma for limited-overs and Kohli for Tests. But that too has already been ruled out by the BCCI officials.

“These are all stories created by you guys,” Rai said in response to queries on whether India’s two top batsmen are indeed at loggerheads.

The COA chief also said there is no meeting planned to review India’s performance in the World Cup.

India, who went into the World Cup as one of the favourites, were handed a heartbreaking defeat by New Zealand in the semifinals.

“Where is the time to have a review meeting?” asked Rai referring to the Indian team’s departure on July 29 for the West Indies tour.

“The usual feedback from the support staff and manager’s report is still awaited,” he said after a COA meeting on Friday.