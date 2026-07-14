Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to England: their stunning ODI record on British soil

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Indian cricket team are set to return to One Day Internationals (ODIs) format as their UK Tour continues against England in a crucial 3-match ODI series starting July 14. After back-to-back disappointing washouts in T2OI series’ against Ireland (2-0) and England (4-0), Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to return to the team as the former Indian Captains will look to put the losing streak to rest and restore some pride for the visitors. All eyes will be on the star duo’s capability to tackle the difficult English playing conditions.
Looking at their stats while playing on the English soil, the numbers have been nothing short of extraordinary. The great performances by the duo on enemy territory are a positive sign for the Men in Blue.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s ODI batting record in England
|Statistics
|Rohit Sharma
|Virat Kohli
|Innings
|27
|35
|Runs
|1,428
|1,349
|Batting Average
|64.9
|42.16
|Strike Rate
|90.8
|89.33
|Highest Score
|140
|122
|Centuries
|7
|4
|Half-centuries
|7
|8
|50+ Scores
|14
|12
|Runs per Innings
|52.89
|38.54
While Rohit has the highest run tally (1428) scored by an Indian batsman on English turf, Kohli’s follows his fellow countryman in the list with 1349 runs. His 12 fifty-plus scores are the second-most among overseas batters in England.
Rohit excels with a classy batting average of 64.9 and a strike rate of 90.8 in England which is incredibly exceptional. Kohli also has enjoyed considerable success playing in the English conditions while scoring 1300+ runs which includes 4 centuries.
Depending upon their performances, Rohit can achieve the milestone of becoming the first Indian batter to score 8 ODI centuries in England, whereas Kohli can equal or surpass Sachin Tendulkar among India’s leading ODI run-scorers in England with a productive series.
The unique batting styles and overall experience of both the batters add a whole lot of stability, and calmness in this Indian batting lineup. Fans will have high expectations from two of the very best this country has to offer.
|
ODI
|Date
|Venue
|City
|1st ODI
|14 July 2026 (Tuesday)
|Edgbaston
|Birmingham
|2nd ODI
|16 July 2026 (Thursday)
|Sophia Gardens
|Cardiff
|3rd ODI
|19 July 2026 (Sunday)
|Lord’s Cricket Ground
|London
The three-match ODI series follows the conclusion of a humiliating T20I series for India, with the matches scheduled at three of England’s most iconic cricket venues.
Written by Madhav Sachdeva, an intern with the online sports desk.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.