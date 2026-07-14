Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to England: their stunning ODI record on British soil

Indian cricket team are set to return to One Day Internationals (ODIs) format as their UK Tour continues against England in a crucial 3-match ODI series starting July 14. After back-to-back disappointing washouts in T2OI series’ against Ireland (2-0) and England (4-0), Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to return to the team as the former Indian Captains will look to put the losing streak to rest and restore some pride for the visitors. All eyes will be on the star duo’s capability to tackle the difficult English playing conditions.

Looking at their stats while playing on the English soil, the numbers have been nothing short of extraordinary. The great performances by the duo on enemy territory are a positive sign for the Men in Blue.