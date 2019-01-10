WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli take the nets ahead of first ODI vs Australia

The BCCI shared a video of Rohit Sharma’s net session in Sydney ahead of India’s first ODI against Australia. The Instagram video shows Rohit facing deliveries from pacers including Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Videos of captain Virat Kohli’s session was also shared. The three-match ODI series starts on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma was recently part of two of the four Test matches that were played before the ODI series. While he is recognised as one of the best limited-overs batsmen in the world, Rohit has had a stop-start career in Test cricket. He scored a total of 106 runs in the four innings that he played and that included a total of 63 in the third Test.

He returned to India after the third Test for the birth of his daughter and is now back in Australia as part of the ODI side, which he is the vice-captain of. He last played an ODI match against the West Indies in which he scored an unbeaten 63 as India chased down a measly total of 104 within 15 overs.

India had managed to draw the T20I series which was the first leg of their Australia tour. The Test series followed that one and although the top order of the Indian batting lineup was blown away on Day 1 in Adelaide, Cheteshwar Pujara shored up the innings and ended up scoring 123 and gave India a competitive total.

India went on to win the match by 31 runs. They lost the second Test but a victory in the third gave them a 2-1 lead and a draw in the fourth gave India a first ever Test series victory in Australia.

After the first ODI in Sydney, the second and third matches will take place in Adelaide and Melbourne respectively. After that, India embark on a limited-overs tour of New Zealand in which they play five ODI’s and three T20I’s.