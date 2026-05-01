‘Virat has always been fit but Rohit…’: Shikhar Dhawan weighs in on India veterans’ run to 2027 ODI World Cup

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are both in the thick of their respective IPL teams’ campaigns in the 2026 season of the tournament, although the latter has been out injured for the last four matches that Mumbai Indians have played. Kohli and Rohit have retired from T20Is, making the IPL the only tournament in which fans get to see the two India veterans play in the shortest format. The pair have however shown that they are far from losing their touch.

Kohli is striking upwards of 165 in the nine innings he has played in and has consistently been in the top five of the Orange Cap table. Rohit before his injury was the struggling MI’s most consistent runscorer. In international cricket, though, the pair are now active only in ODIs, which had initially led to questions around their place in the Indian team. However, they now seem to have silenced them with some stellar performances, especially in the case of Kohli who has scored 50 or more in all but one of his last seven ODI innings for India. Three of those were converted to centuries.