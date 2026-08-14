‘Virat won’t be a coach, Rohit can…’: Ashwin on duo’s post-retirement careers

Former India all-rounder R Ashwin reckoned that his long-time national teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have contrasting careers post retirement.

Reduced to only the ODI format post their T20I and Test retirements in 2024 and 2025, the senior India duo are targeting a final push at the World Cup, slated to be played in late 2027 in Africa. While Rohit will be 40 by then, Kohli will be nudging 39 during the tournament next year.

While that could likely be the final chapter in their respective playing careers, Ashwin claimed that only one of them will continue serving the sport in another capacity.