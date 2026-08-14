‘Virat won’t be a coach, Rohit can…’: Ashwin on duo’s post-retirement careers

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Former India all-rounder R Ashwin reckoned that his long-time national teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have contrasting careers post retirement.
Reduced to only the ODI format post their T20I and Test retirements in 2024 and 2025, the senior India duo are targeting a final push at the World Cup, slated to be played in late 2027 in Africa. While Rohit will be 40 by then, Kohli will be nudging 39 during the tournament next year.
While that could likely be the final chapter in their respective playing careers, Ashwin claimed that only one of them will continue serving the sport in another capacity.
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“I don’t think Virat will be ready to coach. Both have done a lot. Maybe Rohit Sharma can be seen in some capacity in Mumbai Indians. I don’t know about Virat, honestly. I think he would want to take a break. If tomorrow Rohit decides he does not want to play, MI should absorb him immediately. He has won five titles and has won a World Cup for India too. Knowing MI, I don’t think they will leave him either,” the former off-spinner said on his YouTube channel.
Kohli and Rohit remain the highest active run-scorers and century-makers in the 50-over format in the world. The duo were last in action last month during India’s 2-1 series defeat in England. While Kohli aggregated 144 runs in three innings, Rohit returned 175 runs, including a 138-run knock at Lord’s.
The former India captains are likely to return to competitive action next month when India open their home season with three ODIs against the West Indies, starting September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram. The subsequent matches will be played in Lucknow and New Chandigarh.
India will then feature in five ODIs in New Zealand in November before returning home for three more ODIs against Sri Lanka in December.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.