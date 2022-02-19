Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant to skip third T20I against West Indies

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been given rest for the third T20 International against the West Indies scheduled in Kolkata on Sunday. The duo will not be playing in the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka beginning on February 24 in Lucknow followed by two more games at Dharamsala on February 26 and 27. They will be getting bio bubble break and will join the team for the Test series.

Rishabh Pant, who was appointed vice-captain in the absence of KL Rahul for the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies, smashed a brisk half-century in the team’s win in the second game on Friday night.

Virat Kohli scored a brilliant half-century in the second T20I against West Indies. Virat Kohli’s last half-century in this format came at the T20 World Cup against Pakistan, where he had to delve into every ounce of his class to counter a marauding Shaheen Shah Afridi on a challenging Dubai pitch. With wickets falling at the other end, he didn’t have the leeway to go into attack mode.

A game against the West Indies doesn’t carry the pressure of an India-Pakistan fixture. The Eden Gardens pitch was excellent and the West Indies bowling pretty average. Kohli had the opportunity to cut loose. He rightly chose the fourth gear.

His dismissal was an anti-climax. After playing so well, Kohli walked down to a Chase delivery, got beaten in the air and was bowled through the gate. A 41-ball 52, including seven fours and a six, was still very encouraging.

The Indian team for the Sri Lanka series will be picked later in the day.