Virat Kohli reveals what he told Anushka Sharma when they first met

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy but their love-saga began way back in 2013, when they met each other for the first time.

In a recent interview with American television presenter, Graham Bensinger, Kohli recalled his interaction with Anushka on the sets of 2013-released shampoo commercial and admitted that he was a nervous wreck.

However, to break the ice Virat cracked a joke about her heels to undo the awkwardness. But the joke fell flat and put the Indian captain in a spot of bother.

“The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery,” he said.

“I thought I was being funny (when I cracked that joke), and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say. She is tall and she was wearing heels (makes a gesture which isn’t too much) and she was being told that I am not that tall, I am not 6 feet plus or something… she walked in with heels and was looking taller than me and I was like didn’t you get a higher pair of heels,” Kohli said.

“Then she was like ‘excuse me’ and then I was like ‘no, I am just joking’. My joke became such a weird moment for myself. I was such a fool, to be honest. She was so confident, she is on sets regularly,” he further added.

In the interview Kohli also revealed how their entire wedding was planned by Anushka and kept strictly confidential.

Such was the level of confidentiality that even the guests didn’t know where the ceremony was taking place and the location was kept as a top secret till the very last moment.

Explaining how their relationship developed, Kohli said, “She is also from a similar background as me. We come from middle class families, made it in their respective careers, worked hard, got to certain stage. In hindsight, when we look into our lives, they were going at the same pace but in totally different worlds.”

“The timelines of my debut is 2008, the timeline of her starting her first film, shooting for it was 2008 August. We met in 2013 and out lives have been so similar in totally different worlds and then we got along so well. We were talking real things, we were talking things that a lot of people don’t connect with, only if you have seen that life will you understand what we are talking about. So the connect was there immediately,” he concluded.