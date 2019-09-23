Virat Kohli reprimanded by ICC after physical contact with Beuran Hendricks

Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team, was given an official warning and handed one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during Sunday’s third T20I against South Africa.

In a statement released by the ICC it said: “Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.”

“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Kohli, for whom it was the third offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.”

Kohli now has three demerit points after having got one demerit point each during the Pretoria Test against South Africa on 15 January 2018 and against Afghanistan in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 on 22 June.

Virat Kohli was found to have made “inappropriate” shoulder contact with Beuran Hendricks while taking a run, and now has three demerit points on his disciplinary record

What to the rules say?

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player

Demerit Points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel’s disciplinary record for a period of twenty-four (24) months from their imposition following which they will be expunged