Keep shining and rising: Virat Kohli replies to Babar Azam’s tweet

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has been going through a lean patch for a while now but is getting support from mostly everyone, be it India skipper Rohit Sharma or his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam.

Babar Azam had extended his support to Virat Kohli on Friday through a tweet where he wrote ““This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli.” Virat Kohli on Saturday replied to the tweet and wrote, “Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best”.

Earlier on Saturday, Babar’s post was lauded by former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi who called Babar’s gesture ‘incredible’ but said Kohli should have responded to the tweet.

“Be it cricket or any other sport, it improves relations (between countries). Athletes can do a much better job at it than politicians and a number of them are doing the same,” Afridi was quoted as saying by SAMAA TV.

“Babar has given across an incredible message. I don’t know if there has been a response from the other side. I think Virat should have responded by now. It would be a very big thing if there is a response to Babar’s tweet, but I don’t think that is going to happen,” he added.