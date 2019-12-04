Virat Kohli replaces Steve Smith as top batsman in ICC Test Rankings

Virat Kohli with Steve Smith. (Source: File Photo) Virat Kohli with Steve Smith. (Source: File Photo)

Virat Kohli has regained the top position in the ICC Test rankings by dethroning Steve Smith on Wednesday. In the latest rankings released by the ICC, the India captain has reached the top with the highest 928 ratings. While Steve Smith has been left behind with a margin of 5 rating points.

The Indian skipper rode on his commanding century, 136, in the Kolkata day/night Test to close in on the previously top-ranked Steve Smith, and this successfully leapfrogging him. From 931 points, Smith has come down to 923, owing to the lack of runs in the recently concluded home series against Pakistan.

Smith had a poor outing in the two-Test series against Pakistan, where in two innings, he failed to reach the fifty-run mark. However, David Warner has jumped 12 places to enter the top-five in the rankings thanks to his incredible triple-hundred, an unbeaten 335, in the second Test against Pakistan in Adelaide.

Joe Root has also made significant gains after a double century, 226, against New Zealand, climbing up four places to enter the top-10. Among other Indian batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara is the next best-ranked batsman after Kohli at 4, while Ajinkya Rahane has slipped to the sixth position.

Pakistan middle-order batsman Babar Azam has moved up two places to 13th, thanks to his fighting knock of 97 in the first innings.

Among bowlers, Mohammed Shami has entered the top-10 once again, while out of action Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin retained fifth and ninth spot respectively. Aussies speedster Pat Cummins retains his top position, while Proteas Kagiso Rabada remains second.

Windies Test skipper Jason Holder has displaced Neil Wagner at third position, with the latter slipping a place down. Mitchell Starc has moved up four places to 14th after grabbing seven wickets in the Adelaide Test and Rahkeem Cornwall has broken into the top 50 with a 10-wicket haul against Afghanistan.

