Virat Kohli more reliable than me, we make a nice combination: AB de Villiers

Speaking about his rapport with Virat Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), AB de Villiers said they make a ‘nice combination’ because of their contrasting styles. He also elaborated on what techniques the two have picked up from each other.

“We take on different bowlers. I personally like to attack a little earlier, not to show weakness early on. I am earlier to the trigger. I want the bowlers to feel early on that it will be trouble if I’m allowed to bat for 5 overs,” De Villiers told Harsha Bhogle on a Cricbuzz in Conversation episode on Wednesday.

“Virat is a more reliable batsman. He’s the one you want to bat for 15 overs. I am better in a way I could change the game quicker, have an injection that could swing the game. So together we are a nice combo,” he said.

Kohli and De Villiers are the only two players with two 200+ partnerships in T20s. They have nine 100+ partnerships for RCB in 69 innings. Saying the two of them enjoy batting in each other’s company, De Villiers spoke about what they have learnt from each other.

Agreeing with Zaheer Khan’s input that Kohli picked up the nuances of the pull and hook shots from him, De Villiers said he had a natural advantage with short balls because of the kind of pitches in South Africa, and so he passed on some inputs to Kohli on that. He added that he himself has picked up techniques on playing spin bowling from Kohli.

“You need to extend your arms with the short ball. It’s a difficult one for the mind to understand. The quicker the bowler is, the more you think you need more time, you need to pull in. But you actually need to (extend your arms and) fetch it. It becomes a lot easier to control it. That’s what I think Virat got right in the last few years. He extends his arms and then rolls his wrists to keep it down,” De Villiers said.

He also said Kohli would belong to the category of great batsmen because of how he raises his game when his team needs him to bail them out.

