‘Records meant to be broken, but will take a long time to match Kohli’: Gavaskar

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Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that records that have been set by Virat Kohli will take a long time for players to break. Kohli put up a masterclass on Wednesday as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).
“Virat Kohli was absolutely outstanding against KKR. He knows how to construct a chase better than most,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’. “While everyone was talking about this being the season of ‘Gen Next’, Kohli showed he is still around. He silenced the doubters with a century and moved to third in the Orange Cap race. He proved that the old generation is still the best.”
Kohli scored an unbeaten 105 in 60 balls as he powered RCB to victory in a 193-run chase. It was his 10th T20 century, making him the first Indian to get to the mark, and he became the fastest to 14,000 T20 runs over the course of the knock.
“When it comes to T20 centuries, he is third on the list with 10, behind Chris Gayle and Babar Azam. But he is the fastest to 14,000 T20 runs and has nine IPL hundreds. Records are there to be broken, but it will take a very long time for anyone to match what Kohli keeps delivering, game after game, season after season,” said Gavaskar. “This hundred from Virat Kohli was one of those special moments that remind us of his greatness.”
This was Kohli’s 279th IPL match, making him the player with most appearances in the league. He was tied with Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni until Wednesday, with both players tied on 278 matches. Kohli also won player of the match for his efforts. It was the 21st time he won the award in the IPL, the joint-most by any Indian, alongside Rohit. Only AB de Villiers (25) and Gayle (22) have more overall.
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