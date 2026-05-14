‘Records meant to be broken, but will take a long time to match Kohli’: Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar said that Virat Kohli showed how it is done in a season in which the focus has been on the generations that have come after him. (Picture Credit: BCCI/Creimas)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that records that have been set by Virat Kohli will take a long time for players to break. Kohli put up a masterclass on Wednesday as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Virat Kohli was absolutely outstanding against KKR. He knows how to construct a chase better than most,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’. “While everyone was talking about this being the season of ‘Gen Next’, Kohli showed he is still around. He silenced the doubters with a century and moved to third in the Orange Cap race. He proved that the old generation is still the best.”