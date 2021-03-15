scorecardresearch
Monday, March 15, 2021
Virat Kohli scripts yet another record: 1st batsman to score 3000 runs in men’s T20Is

Virat Kohli became the first batsman to make 3000 runs in men's T20I cricket.

By: Sports Desk |
March 15, 2021 8:21:46 am
Virat KohliVirat Kohli reacts during the second Twenty20 cricket match between India and England in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo)

India captain Virat Kohli scored a well-composed half-century to power India to a seven-wicket win over England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.

Kohli hit an unbeaten 73 off 49 balls as India chased down a target of 165 in 17.5 overs to level the five-match series at 1-1.

It was Kohli, who finished off the game in style, with a flicked four and then a pulled six against Chris Jordan.

But that was not before he hit five fours and three sixes and also became the first batsman to reach 3,000 runs in T20 internationals.

Kohli now has 6001 runs from 87 T20Is since making his debut in the format in Zimbabwe in 2010.

He is also the leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League with 5878 runs from 192 matches.

England won the first game by eight wickets.

The third T20 is on Tuesday.

