Virat Kohli recalls Yuvraj Singh’s comeback from cancer, thanks him for ‘shoe’ gesture

A day after former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh penned an emotional letter for Virat Kohli, it was the former India captain who responded to the gesture by sharing a thank you note on social media.

Kohli recalled the southpaw’s comeback from cancer and stated that it will remain an inspiration for generations ahead. “Yuvi Pa thank you for this lovely gesture. Your comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration for people from all walks of life, not just cricket. You have always been generous and caring for the people around you. I wish you all the happiness, God bless @YUVSTRONG12. Rab rakha,” Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Yuvi Pa thank you for this lovely gesture.Your comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life not just cricket. You have always been generous and caring for people around you.I wish you all the happiness,God bless @YUVSTRONG12. Rab rakha 🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/KDrd2JQCHU — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 23, 2022

Earlier, Yuvraj had expressed his wish of seeing more memorable knocks from India’s star batter.

“To the little boy from Delhi @imvkohli. I want to dedicate this special shoe to you, celebrating your career n time as captain which has brought smiles to millions of fans all over the world. I hope you stay the way YOU are, play the way YOU do and keep making the country proud,” Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

To the little boy from Delhi @imvkohli

I want to dedicate this special shoe to you,celebrating your career n time as captain which has brought smiles to millions of fans all over the world.

I hope you stay the way YOU are, play the way YOU do and keep making the country proud! pic.twitter.com/mwVPPh0JwU — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 22, 2022

“Virat, I’ve seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you’re now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation. Your discipline and passion on the field and dedication to the sport inspire every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day,” Yuvraj wrote in the letter.

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh. (File) Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh. (File)

“You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game that it makes me even more excited to watch you embark on this new chapter in your career. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader. I’m expecting many more of your famous run chases,” he added.

Kohli recently stepped down as India’s captain from all three formats but Yuvraj, who holds the record of fastest fifty in T20I’s, hoped that Kohli would keep his insatiable hunger to succeed as long as he is playing.