Virat Kohli recalls when MS Dhoni made him run against Australia like a fitness test

Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in the world. Kohli’s transformation inspired Indian cricketers to take fitness seriously and also led to the Yo-Yo fitness test. The Indian skipper’s fitness journey started in 2012. On Thursday, the 30-year-old posted on Facebook on Thursday revealing the match in which former Indian skipper MS Dhoni made him run like a fitness Test.

“A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test,” he captioned the image where he can be seen celebrating the win on his knees while Dhoni is walking towards him.

The match Kohli was referring to was a virtual quarter-final match between India and Australia in T20 World Cup 2016. In the run chase of 161, India were struggling to keep up with the required run rate. Yuvraj Singh was struggling to run between the wickets. Kohli builds his innings running quick singles and doubles and Yuvraj was almost hobbling between the wickets. With Yuvraj’s wicket in the 14th over, in comes Dhoni, one of the best runners between the wickets in world cricket.

India needed 67 more runs from six overs to win the match on a tricky Mohali wicket. Kohli found his sprinting partner in Dhoni as they were lightning quick between the stumps putting pressure on the Australian fielders. Even the likes of David Warner could not stop them from sneaking an extra run.

Kohli showed peak levels of fitness in the death overs running as many as four doubles in a single over. On the rest of the deliveries, he was hitting James Faulkner and Nathan Coulter Nile for boundaries, piercing the field like a surgeon. In the end, India won the match comfortably chasing down the total with five balls to spare. However, it was smart batting and running between the wickets that set up the match.