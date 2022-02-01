‘I remember the day…’: Virat Kohli recalls crazy IPL auction in 2008

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said in an RCB podcast revealed that he simply could not fathom the amount that he got signed for in the Indian Premier League (IPL) draft in 2008 where he was picked by the Bengaluru-based franchise.

“We were all in Malaysia for the U-19 World Cup. I remember the day when the drafts were happening. The U19 dynamic was a little different. That was the only time where I saw a restriction on how much you can be picked for if you haven’t played for India,” Kohli said while speaking to Danish Sait in a podcast for RCB.

“So that for us, I remember even that moment for us was so amazing. Because of the amount that we got picked for when they announced it, we couldn’t believe it because it was absolutely crazy,” he added.

“There was one conversation where I heard from people that the Delhi team was interested to go after me but the dynamic of their team was such that they went for Pradeep Sangwan, who was a left-arm seamer. An amazing bowler, at that time he was our best bowler in the U-19 team. So Delhi decided to go for him because they wanted the bowling strength,” he said.

The 2011 World Cup winner led the Royal Challengers Bangalore for nine seasons from 2013 to 2021 and he has been retained by the three-time finalists for IPL 2022 though he will not be leading this time.