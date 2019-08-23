Virat Kohli reading ‘Detox Your Ego’ during first Test has Twitter in splits

Virat Kohli was seen reading Steven Sylvester’s book ‘Detox Your Ego’ in the dressing room during the first Test on Friday. The camera panned to Kohli reading the book as Ravindra Jadeja was leading India’s fightback batting with the tailenders during the first session of Day 2. The Indian skipper could not convert his white-ball form in the first innings of the ongoing Test as he got out for a single-digit score losing his wicket trying to fend off Shannon Gabriel’s bouncer.

Advertising

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Kohli reading the book:

Finally skipper Kohli has taken up to reading @DetoxYourEgo does he need it. Not the first time crixketers using this. Let’s guess why @imVkohli

Needs this book. #viratkohli #INDvWI #Ashes #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/uWTCqZCKCU — Indian Sports Fan (@IndianSportFan) August 23, 2019

Virat Kohli is reading a book with the title ‘EGO’ 👀#WIvIND — Jay (@jaybhavsar4) August 23, 2019

Meanwhile Virat reading a book called “Detox your EGO” 🤔😄#WIvIND #ViratKohli — Chetan Kumar (@tamchetan) August 23, 2019

The trend of Indian captains reading books continues. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/zd2U6S0CIg — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) August 23, 2019

lmao Kohli reading a book that says 7 esay steps to achieve success and happiness 😂😂dude watching too many YouTube videos these days — Sayan (@earthtrackbully) August 23, 2019

Just trying to think of who would have convinced Virat Kohli to read that “Detox your Ego” book. #WIvIND #INDvWI — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) August 23, 2019

@StevenSylvester I think Kohli was reading your book. Expect a few hundred sudden orders from India now lol — Vedant Pratap Singh Jadon (@vpsjdon) August 23, 2019

In the Women’s World Cup 2017, then-skipper Mithali Raj was seen reading a book waiting for her turn to bat during a league match against England.

After India were reduced to 25/3 in the first session, KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane rescued India from the top-order collapse. Rahane’s 81 helped India get to 203 for 6 on Day 1. On Day 2, Jadeja’s 11th Test half-century helped the visitors post 297 on the board.

Earlier, Kohli enjoyed a purple patch in the limited-overs series. The 30-year-old scored a half-century in the T20Is and two back-to-back centuries in the ODI series.