Virat Kohli reading ‘Detox Your Ego’ during first Test has Twitter in splits

The camera panned to Virat Kohli reading the book while Ravindra Jadeja was leading India's fightback batting with the tailenders during the first session of Day 2.

Virat Kohli was seen reading Steven Sylvester’s book ‘Detox Your Ego’ in the dressing room during the first Test on Friday. The camera panned to Kohli reading the book as Ravindra Jadeja was leading India’s fightback batting with the tailenders during the first session of Day 2. The Indian skipper could not convert his white-ball form in the first innings of the ongoing Test as he got out for a single-digit score losing his wicket trying to fend off Shannon Gabriel’s bouncer.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Kohli reading the book:

In the Women’s World Cup 2017, then-skipper Mithali Raj was seen reading a book waiting for her turn to bat during a league match against England.

After India were reduced to 25/3 in the first session, KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane rescued India from the top-order collapse. Rahane’s 81 helped India get to 203 for 6 on Day 1. On Day 2, Jadeja’s 11th Test half-century helped the visitors post 297 on the board.

Earlier, Kohli enjoyed a purple patch in the limited-overs series. The 30-year-old scored a half-century in the T20Is and two back-to-back centuries in the ODI series.

