Virat Kohli reacts to Kane Williamson’s retirement: ‘Life’s only just begun’

Former India captain Virat Kohli paid a heartfelt tribute to Kane Williamson after the New Zealand batting great announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday, describing him as much more than just a rival and said that he cherished and valued the 35-year-old’s friendship. Taking to X, the 37-year-old reflected on a relationship that began as fierce competition on the field before growing into a close friendship built on mutual respect.

“From an opponent to a friend over the years. It’s been a pleasure watching you bat and compete against you over so many years but more than that I value our friendship and shared perspectives on the game and beyond. I continue to cherish every time we speak or meet,” Kohli wrote.