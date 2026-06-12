Virat Kohli reacts to Kane Williamson’s retirement: ‘Life’s only just begun’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Former India captain Virat Kohli paid a heartfelt tribute to Kane Williamson after the New Zealand batting great announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday, describing him as much more than just a rival and said that he cherished and valued the 35-year-old’s friendship. Taking to X, the 37-year-old reflected on a relationship that began as fierce competition on the field before growing into a close friendship built on mutual respect.
“From an opponent to a friend over the years. It’s been a pleasure watching you bat and compete against you over so many years but more than that I value our friendship and shared perspectives on the game and beyond. I continue to cherish every time we speak or meet,” Kohli wrote.
The former India captain concluded his message by wishing Williamson well for the next phase of his life.
“Wishing you nothing but the best always brother. You’ve done your bit, you deserve to enjoy all of it now and put your feet up. Well done mate, life’s only just begun,” he added.
From an opponent to a friend over the years. It’s been a pleasure watching you bat and compete against you over so many years but more than that I value our friendship and shared perspectives on the game and beyond. I continue to cherish every time we speak or meet. Wishing you…
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 12, 2026
The pair first crossed paths as young cricketers during the 2008 Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia. Kohli captained India to the title, while Williamson led New Zealand, and both would soon emerge as the faces of a new generation in world cricket.
Over the next 15 years, they became two of the celebrated members of the modern-day ‘Fab Four’ alongside Steve Smith and Joe Root, consistently setting the benchmark for batting across formats. While Kohli’s career has often been defined by intensity and aggression, Williamson earned admiration for his calm demeanour, humility and technical excellence.
Their rivalry produced several memorable contests, particularly in ICC tournaments. Williamson led New Zealand to victory over India in the inaugural World Test Championship final in Southampton in 2021, one of the biggest achievements in New Zealand cricket. They also faced each other in multiple ICC events, including World Cups and Champions Trophy matches, often serving as captains of their respective sides. Williamson made his international debut against India in 2010 and made a hundred on Test match debut in Ahmedabad.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.