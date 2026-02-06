Virat Kohli reacts to RCB winning WPL 2026: ‘You guys deserve this undoubtedly’

Kohli said that Smriti Mandhana’s side were deserving winners of the tournament and urged them to keep the RCB flag flying high. (BCCI)

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain and current batting talisman Virat Kohli congratulated the women’s team after they defeated Delhi Capitals to win their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title in Vadodara on Thursday.

The 37-year-old said that Smriti Mandhana’s side were deserving winners of the tournament and urged them to keep the RCB flag flying high.

“Champions again. Keeping the RCB flag flying high and something that each one of you can be Proud of. To Smriti and the whole squad and the management team, a big congratulations for this tremendous victory. You guys deserve this undoubtedly. Enjoy the moment and embrace the love of our amazing fans,” Kohli wrote on Instagram after the victory.