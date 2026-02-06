Virat Kohli reacts to RCB winning WPL 2026: ‘You guys deserve this undoubtedly’

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 12:07 PM IST
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain and current batting talisman Virat Kohli congratulated the women’s team after they defeated Delhi Capitals to win their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title in Vadodara on Thursday.

The 37-year-old said that Smriti Mandhana’s side were deserving winners of the tournament and urged them to keep the RCB flag flying high.

“Champions again. Keeping the RCB flag flying high and something that each one of you can be Proud of. To Smriti and the whole squad and the management team, a big congratulations for this tremendous victory. You guys deserve this undoubtedly. Enjoy the moment and embrace the love of our amazing fans,” Kohli wrote on Instagram after the victory.

ALSO READ | Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB’s second title

Chasing 204 runs for a win, RCB reached the target in the final over courtesy two boundaries off Radha Yadav’s bat, tracking the score down with two balls to spare.

The real stars in the second innings, however, were Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll. The pair joined forces after Grace Harris fell cheaply for nine runs and put on 165 runs in 92 balls for the second wicket, to lead RCB’s charge in the run chase.

Voll fell after making a superb 79 off 54 balls, and when Mandhana fell a couple of overs later for 87, there were some jitters in the RCB camp about crossing the finish line.

But Yadav and Nadine de Klerk kept their nerve and ensured that RCB got the required runs at the end and became champions for the second time. They also broke the record for the most successful run chase in a WPL or an IPL final and became the first team ever to hold the IPL and WPL titles at the same time.

Kohli was part of the RCB men’s squad, which lifted the IPL title in 2025, beating Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

