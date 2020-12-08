‘Me Too’: Virat Kohli’s reaction to MS Dhoni fan poster at SCG goes viral

Former India captain MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli (File Photo/BCCI)

MS Dhoni is missed by not just fans of the Indian cricket team, but current skipper Virat Kohli as well. Kohli’s gesture towards a few fans who had made a poster saying “We miss you MS Dhoni” while fielding during the 2nd T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) has gone viral on social media, where Kohli seems to indicate he misses his former captain too.

Much to the delight of the section of fans holding the placard up, Kohli, who was stationed in the deep, turned towards the fans and signalled “me too” on Sunday.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 this year, though he has not been seen in India colours since last year’s World Cup.

Kohli, who started his international career under Dhoni, before taking over the captaincy — starting with the Test format in 2014/15 — is currently leading the Indian team on their tour of Australia. India play the 3rd T20I of the series before heading towards a Test series.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd