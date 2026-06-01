‘It’s stuff that you dream of’: Virat Kohli after guiding RCB to 2nd title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman Virat Kohli proved once again why he is called the chase master when he stayed unbeaten with 75 runs, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second Indian Premier League title on Sunday with a 5-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“It’s stuff that you dream of. Thought of this moment many times, to win the IPL and stand here. The kind of team which gives you the confidence to see off any kind of situation. Such is the demand of the sport today. You have these young players pushing you hard and asking you to get better. You need to get those 20-30 runs extra. I had to change my mindset, not so much by game, to get those runs. The target was to finish top of the table. A lot of people asked who we would prefer to play. But we didn’t care of the jersey in front of us. We are a professional group,” Kohli said after he was announced as the player of the match.