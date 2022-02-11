India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli reaches a new nadir in ODI cricket

In nearly a decade, Virat Kohli reached a new nadir in ODI cricket after a two-ball duck in the final match of the ODI series against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday. This was after Kohli tried to flick a delivery by Alzarri Joseph but was caught down the leg-side by wicketkeeper Shai Hope.

As a result, Kohli recorded his second-worst performance in a three-match ODI series at home after a series against Pakistan in 2012/13 where he scored 13 runs in three at an average of 4.33. Kohli’s average in the current series stands at an abysmal 8.66.

Alzarri Joseph gets Rohit and Virat #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/OkFmZ5RjEC — Amanpreet Singh (@AmanPreet0207) February 11, 2022

In the ongoing series, Kohli’s tally of scores reads — 8,18, and 0. Before this, the last time Kohli failed to cross 50+ in a series was against Bangladesh in June 2015.

This was also the 15th duck for Kohli in the ODI format. He has now exceeded Suresh Raina and Virender Sehwag with most ducks in ODIs. In ODIs, among Indians, a tally of 15 ducks is the maximum by a No. 3 batsman. Virat Kohli is just one step behind Ricky Ponting’s undesirable highest tally of 16.

In the list of most ducks for India (while batting at 1 to 7), Kohli is now second (32) only behind the legendary S Sachin Tendulkar (34).

India won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final one-day international against West Indies on Friday. The hosts have already won the three-match series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. India won the first ODI by six wickets and the second by 44 runs.