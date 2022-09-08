Virat Kohli reaches 71st international century against Afghanistan in Asia Cup

Virat Kohli 71st century: Virat Kohli’s 71st international century came at the unlikeliest of matches when he reached the coveted triple figures in a dead rubber Asia Cup match against Afghanistan.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul started for India with the former India captain batting like a house on fire from the get go.

Before this match, Kohli had last scored an international century against Bangladesh in a Pink Ball Test on November 23, 2019.

Along with the milestone, this was also Kohli’s very first 100 for India in T20 Internationals.

