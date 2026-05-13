Kohli looking to avoid hat-trick of ducks, Watson hoping he falls early again

Virat Kohli had been consistently among the runs for much of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season until the last couple of matches, in which the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) veteran fell for ducks. He first fell for a two-ball duck in RCB’s match against Lucknow Super Giants and then for a golden duck in Raipur against Mumbai Indians. Now, RCB are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders in their second home match in Raipur and Kohli is hoping to avoid a hat-trick of ducks.

Naturally, KKR’s assistant coach Shane Watson is hoping for the opposite. “Every team has plans against Virat Kohli because he’s one of the best players in the world. But the challenge is that he knows exactly how to counter those plans as well,” Watson told reporters on the eve of the match.