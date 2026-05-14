Another day, another set of records fall to Kohli in IPL 2026 masterclass vs KKR

Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony that he knows the end of his career is nearer than ever before and he just feels its an honour to still be competing at this level. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

Virat Kohli came into Wednesday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match with two back-to-back ducks behind him. He ended up staying unbeaten on 105 off 60 balls and engineered Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In the process, the 37-year-old put up a few firsts in the format.

This was Kohli’s 10th T20 century. He is the first Indian to have scored as many tons in the shortest format, and just the fourth overall after Chris Gayle (22), Babar Azam (13) and David Warner (10). Over the course of the innings, Kohli also completed 14,000 runs in the format. He has got there in 409 innings, breaking Gayle’s record for the fastest to 14,000 T20 runs. The West Indies great had got there in 423 innings.