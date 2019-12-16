Never seen that in cricket: Virat Kohli on Ravindra Jadeja’s controversial run out

India’s captain Virat Kohli reacts as he leaves the field after their loss in the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Chennai on Sunday. (AP Photo) India’s captain Virat Kohli reacts as he leaves the field after their loss in the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Chennai on Sunday. (AP Photo)

Ravindra Jadeja’s run out in Chennai has become the talking point of the first ODI. The controversial flashpoint occurred in the 48th over of the India battings, as the home team posted 287/8.

Jadeja was run out – as replays showed – but the problem with the incident was that the umpire had initially ignored the ‘appeal’ and by the time he referred the decision upstairs, the ball had long been dead and the replay of the run out had been showed on the giant screen.

India skipper Virat Kohli was seen coming out out of the changing room and talking animatedly with the fourth umpire Anil Choudhary on the boundary line.

After the match Kohli reflected on the incident and said, “The thought is simple, the fielder asked ‘how is that’ and the umpire said ‘not out’. The dismissal ends there. The people sitting on the TV outside cannot tell the fielders to then tell the umpire to review it again.”

“I’ve never seen that happen in cricket. I don’t know where the rules are, where the line is drawn. I think the referee and the umpires have to take that up, see that incident again. And figure out.”

Meanwhile, winning captain Kieron Pollard who was also visibly unimpressed with the incident said, “For me at the end of the day, the right decision was made, which is important. We appealed and the umpire didn’t take it at that time, but eventually the right decision was made.”

Shimron Hetmyer smashed 139 runs off 106 balls as West Indies beat India by eight wickets in the first one-day international on Sunday with 13 balls to spare.

Hetmyer hit seven sixes and 11 fours, and put on a 218-run partnership with Shai Hope, who was 102 not out. It was a record ODI stand by West Indies for any wicket against India.

