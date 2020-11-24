Virat Kohli, R Ashwin nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Decade award

Virat Kohli with Ravichandran Ashwin. (File)

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin were nominated for the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s Player of the Decade award in a seven-player list on Tuesday.

Apart from Kohli and Ashwin, Joe Root (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) were also nominated for this accolade.

For the Men’s Test Player of the Decade, Kohli, Root, Williamson, Smith, James Anderson (England), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), and Yasir Shah (Pakistan) were nominated.

Kohli, Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), de Villiers, Rohit Sharma (India), MS Dhoni (India), and Sangakkara were nominated for the Men’s ODI Player of the Decade award.

Virat Kohli has been nominated for: ICC Player of the Decade

ICC ODI Player of the Decade

ICC Test Player of the Decade

ICC T20I Player of the Decade The only player to feature in all categories. pic.twitter.com/TjX03ZqVLa — bet365 (@bet365) November 24, 2020

Kohli, Rohit, Malinga, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia), and Chris Gayle (West Indies) were nominated for the Men’s T20I Player of the Decade.

The full list of nominations was announced on Tuesday on the official website of ICC and the winners will be decided on the basis of the number of votes a player receives.

For ICC Women’s Player of the Decade, Ellyse Perry (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia), Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Mithali Raj (India), Sarah Taylor (England) were nominated.

Raj, Lanning, Perry, Raj, Bates, Stafanie Taylor, and Jhulan Goswami were shortlisted for the ICC Women’s ODI Player of the Decade. For Women’s T20I Player of the Decade, Lanning, Perry, Sophie Devine, Deandra Dottin, Alyssa Healy, and Anya Shrubsole were nominated.

For ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade, Kohli, Dhoni, Williamson, Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan), Anya Shrubsole (England), Katherine Brunt (England), Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka), and Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) were shortlisted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd