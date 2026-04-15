Virat Kohli raves about Rajat Patidar: ‘He’s not assessing the situation… he’s assessing the bowlers’ heart rates!’

Fomer India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli had words of high praise for his incumbent skipper, Rajat Patidar, after the Madhya Pradesh batter hit another quickfire 13-ball 27, which proved important for their five-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru on Wednesday, taking his side to the top of the IPL table.

“We have our KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) as a batting unit and it says Rajat has to go in and assess the situation. I always tell him, you’re probably looking to assess the bowler’s heart rate rather than the situation, like where do these guys stand. I mean, incredible. He’s got such clarity,” Kohli said after the match.