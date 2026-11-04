Virat Kohli pulls, flicks and charms a rain-hit chase in Auckland

When he took the acrobatic catch at second slip, Virat Kohli had celebrated by mimicking a man shooting an arrow. The real arrow he shot came with the bat, in a splendid display of authoritative shotmaking that made the chase look easy for India. It was a potentially tricky chase of 186, not just because of the spongy bounce but also because of a couple of rain breaks, but he flowed ever so gracefully to 74 off 51 balls under dark Auckland skies. The second rain intervention, after 12 overs, had left India at 64 for 1, chasing a revised target of 143 from 32 overs. India, albeit a brief late stutter, romped home by five wickets.

Kohli’s arrival, greeted with riotous shrieks from the fans, was preceded by a false shot from Rohit Sharma. On a track where he had seen the ball hold a touch and offer tennis-ball bounce, he went for a rather ambitious on-the-up punch off Kyle Jamieson, only to plop it straight to mid-off.

The challenge was straightforward: the bounce, and, after the rain, extra pace off the moisture-laden turf. Kohli rose to both with aplomb. The imperious pulls were the highlights, but the initial base, as ever, came from the flick shots.

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Like the two other Indian greats, Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli elegantly flicked a couple of boundaries. Where Gavaskar would allow the ball to come before he would wrist it stylishly, and where Tendulkar, with his ramrod-straight downward bat-swing, would clip it, Kohli presses his front leg a tad across before the bat comes across in time to flick it from in front of his pads.

AS IT HAPPENED | INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 1ST ODI HIGHLIGHTS

In the eighth over, he swung Jacob Duffy to the square-leg boundary and punched gloves with Shubman Gill, the boundary having come after a gap of 19 balls. And when Blair Tickner offered a length ball, the first real chance at a cover drive, Kohli pounced, creaming it wide of mid-off. And he slammed Jamieson inside out over extra cover in some style. Just as the crowd were enjoying these little old touches, the rain came down. Twice.

When the game resumed, there seemed to be a touch more pace off the pitch and Kohli tackled it without much fuss. This was the phase when he enthralled his fans with his pull shots.

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When Jamieson bounced at him in the 13th over, Kohli slipped into a swivel-pull, the ball clearing mid-wicket for four, signalling the extra time he had. When Tickner tried a short ball in the next over, and it did rise rather steeply, Kohli somehow stood tall, rode the bounce and lofted it over extra cover, just clearing the infield, for three runs. When Tickner tried again with the last ball of that over, Kohli was so quick into position, and his swivelling pull had the bat scything in a circular motion, the ball flying into the stands and the fans leaping onto their feet. And Kohli had this satisfying grin on his face, one certain to populate his batting highlights package.

Tickner came in for more punishment from the chase master in the 16th over. A slowish short ball was pulled to the boundary to bring up his fifty, his 80th in ODIs, from 35 balls. The fifth ball was imperiously pulled through mid-wicket, and the final one, the one that bounced the most, was walloped to the backward square-leg boundary.

The evidence for the difficulty of the pull shot came in the 19th over, when Shubman Gill, on 37, went for one against Nathan Smith and miscued it straight up for an easy catch to the ‘keeper. India needed just 29 more at that stage. More proof came when Axar Patel stabbed a ball from in front of his face, and Shreyas Iyer top-edged a couple of pulls before he unsurprisingly fell to yet another dicey pull shot.

Kohli was the only batsman not to struggle to play shots on this pitch. One day before his birthday, Kohli wasn’t in the mood to go quietly, charging down the track to Duffy to smoke a length ball over the bowler’s head. But the box-office show of the day ended soon after, when a pull came off the bottom of the bat and found Tim Seifert at deep backward square leg, and Kohli walked off, showing his bat to all round the park. It’s likely to be his last outing in an India shirt at Eden Park, New Zealand’s most famous cricket ground, but the good news for the fans around this pretty country is that he has four more outings before this series is done.