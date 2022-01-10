I am absolutely fit but can’t risk Siraj as he isn’t ready to play 3rd Test: Virat Kohli

India Test skipper Virat Kohli talked to the press ahead of the final Test match that is scheduled at the Newlands in Cape Town.

In the press conference, he finally cleared the air on his fitness and stated that he is fit. Kohli had not played the second Test at Wanderers after getting back spasm.

However, he added that Siraj will not feature in the game after he suffered a hamstring injury in Johannesburg, where India lost by seven wickets.

“Siraj is obviously recovering from the (hamstring) niggle he had in the last game and at present, I don’t think he is match-ready to take the field in the third Test.

“You cannot obviously risk a guy who is not at 110 per cent as a fast bowler and we know how important that is as the little niggle he had can extend into an injury,” the skipper said.

After being asked about Pujara and Rahane, Kohli said, “Transitions do happen but they happen naturally. I think we should leave the transition to unfold itself and not necessarily force a certain individual into a transition”.

When Kohli was ruled out for the second Test, it was Kl Rahul who was asked to lead the side. “KL (Rahul) tried to take wickets in the second innings but South Africa played very good cricket. I don’t think he could have done anything different there. Yes, I probably would have done certain things differently but the objective would have been the same. Every individual has a different style of captaining,” Kohli on Rahul’s captaincy.

After Rishabh Pant’s blind slog failed, he was in the radar of criticism. Former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Morne Morkel have condemned Pant’s approach and the debate continued between Pant being fearless or careless. In the press conference, Virat Kohli said, “I think Rishabh Pant will learn from his mistakes and come out as a better cricketer. We did have a chat with him and I’m sure he is a matured cricketer to learn from his mistakes”.

Team India will look to bounce back in the third and final Test of the series, which is scheduled to begin here Tuesday.

India kicked off the South Africa tour on a perfect note, crushing the hosts by 113 runs in the series-opener at Centurion.

However, the Proteas won the second game to leave the three-match series level at 1-1.

(With PTI inputs)