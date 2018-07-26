Virat Kohli presented with International Player of the Year award by Barmy Army. (Source: BCCI Twitter) Virat Kohli presented with International Player of the Year award by Barmy Army. (Source: BCCI Twitter)

Indian captain Virat Kohli was presented with the International Player of the Year award for 2017-2018 by England’s Barmy Army as India concluded Day 1 of the practice match against Essex on Wednesday.

Barmy Army is a popular fan club of English cricket supporters who had last year shared a video of Kohli. The fan club this year went ahead and presented him with the award.

BCCI shared the picture of the Indian skipper holding the award and said, “The @TheBarmyArmy presents #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli with the International Player of the Year for years 2017 and 2018.”

Say cheese ???? The @TheBarmyArmy presents #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli with the International Player of the Year for years 2017 and 2018. pic.twitter.com/sr0Z7TkDYv — BCCI (@BCCI) 25 July 2018

Kohli warmed up nicely for the first Test against England with a half-century as the visitors posted 322 for 6 on the opening day of their three-day tour-match. Kohli, who had struggled all through the previous Test tour of England in 2014, was instrumental in reviving the Indian innings after the visiting side were reduced to 5/2 in the third over and 44/3 in the 19th over.

He came out at number five and along with Murali Vijay steadied the Indian innings with 93-ball 68. The 90 runs he shared with Vijay four the fourth laid the foundation for the likes of Karthik and Rahul to flourish down the order as India batted for 84 overs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd