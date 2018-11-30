Virat Kohli shares pictures from ‘memorable’ Diwali with Dharavi Rocks, Armaan Malik

Virat Kohli posted photos from a Diwali party on Thursday. Kohli was pictured alongside fellow cricketers Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Umesh Yadav, basketball player Satnam Singh and singer Armaan Malik. It was an event to celebrate the festival with junk band Dharavi Rocks, made mostly of underprivileged children in Mumbai. “Thank you to all the people who came together to make this Diwali memorable and one of a kind! The sparkle in the eyes of the kids was priceless,” the Indian captain said in his caption.

Advertising

Most members of Dharavi Rocks are rag-pickers and they use the very junk they pick from the streets to make their music. The group has emerged as a major movement over the years and they have performed in venues and events across the country.

Musicians from across the world have lent a hand in training the children and they have appeared on events with several Bollywood celebrities and musicians.

Kohli is currently in Australia preparing for India’s four-match Test series in the country. The series was preceded by a three-match T20I series that ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored an unbeaten 61 in the final match and helped India get a series-levelling win.

Kohli comes into the Test series on the back of highly successful rubbers against West Indies and in England. He scored 184 in the former that India swept 2-0. Although India lost in England, Kohli smashed 593 runs in the five-Test series. He also recently became the fasters to cross 10,000 ODI runs.