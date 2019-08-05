Virat Kohli overtakes Suresh Raina to become India’s highest run-scorer in T20 cricket

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday reached another milestone as he overtook Suresh Raina to become the highest run-scoring Indian batsman in T20 format. India also wrapped up the series against West Indies 2-0 in Florida, with a match to spare in Guyana.

Kohli scored 28 runs in the second T20I at Lauderhill in Florida to surpass Raina, who earlier held the record with 8392 runs in the shortest format. Kohli now stands at the top of the list with 8416 runs. India vice-captain Rohit Sharma (8291) and opener Shikhar Dhawan (6953) are the other two top Indian scorers in the T20 format.

The 30-year-old Indian captain also has the second-highest T20I half-centuries under his name, only behind Rohit, who has 21 fifties to his name. However, it must be taken into account that Kohli has played just 62 innings as compared to Rohit’s 86.

Sheldon Cottrell claimed the crucial wicket of Kohli as he sent middle stump cartwheeling for a 23-ball 28 with a perfectly-executed yorker. He celebrated the big wicket with his trademark salute celebrations.

Krunal Pandya’s all-round exploits and Rohit Sharma’s characteristically sublime half-century powered India to 22 runs win under the Duckworth-Lewis method in the second T20 International to seal the three-match series. Batting first, India scored 167 for five and then had West Indies at 98 for four in 15.3 overs when thundershowers struck. The par score was 120.

Brief scores:

India: 167/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 67, Virat Kohli 28, Krunal Pandya 20 not out; Oshane Thomas 2/27, Sheldon Cottrell 2/25)

West Indies: 98/4 in 15.3 overs (Rovman Powell 54; Krunal Pandya 2/23 in 3.3 overs).