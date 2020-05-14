Follow Us:
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Virat Kohli or Ravindra Jadeja? India captain makes his choice on best fielder debate

Virat Kohli made his choice after the official Instagram handle of StarSports asked the cricket fans to pick the best fielder between Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli vs Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja fielding, Kohli Jadeja fielding debate, indian national cricket team, cricket news, lockdown, sports news Virat Kohli has settled Team India’s best fielder debate. (Source: File Photo)

India captain Virat Kohli along with his predecessor MS Dhoni are often touted as the men behind India’s rise in fielding standards of across all formats.

Ask India’s fielding coach R Sridhar and he will tell you that players like Dhoni, Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and Ravindra Jadeja were among those who did raise the standard of fielding among the men in blue.

According to Sridhar, Jadeja is the best fielder in the current setup and now on Thursday, Kohli settled the debate once and for all as to who is the best Team India fielder once and for all.

The skipper made his choice after the official Instagram handle of StarSports asked the cricket fans to pick the best fielder between Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli vs Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja fielding, Kohli Jadeja fielding debate, indian national cricket team, cricket news, lockdown, sports news Virat Kohli responded on social media. (Screenshot/Instagram)

Jadeja is not only a prolific allrounder but is deadly when it comes to effecting dismissals with his arm.

Kohli, who himself remains in awe of Jadeja’s fielding exploits gave his Team India teammate an honourable mention while responding to a query on social media.

Last year, Kohli had admitted that he was not the fastest in the team.

After winning their maiden Day/Night Test against Bangladesh, skipper Kohli posted a photo on Twitter with Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant with the caption, “Love group conditioning sessions. And when Jaddu is in the group, it’s almost impossible to outrun him”.

In the photo, Jadeja is ahead of Kohli and Pant during a training session.

