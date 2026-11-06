‘Awesome opportunity to play against him’: New Zealand’s Tickner on Virat Kohli

New Zealand pacer Blair Tickner on Friday said that it was an awesome opportunity to play against Virat Kohli, adding that the Kiwis will find a way to bounce back in the ODI series. Kohli had slammed 74 runs in the 1st ODI as India went on to win the rain-curtailed match by 5 wickets.

“Yeah, he’s obviously going all right. With a small total, he came out and put pressure on us. We looked to take wickets, but he did really well. We still back ourselves and our skills to obviously get him out. But yeah, it’s an awesome opportunity to play against him, and hopefully we can get one over him soon,” Tickner said ahead of the second ODI.