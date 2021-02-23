Before Pink Ball Test, Virat Kohli shares his thoughts on surpassing MS Dhoni’s captaincy record

Virat Kohli is now level with the great MS Dhoni when it comes to winning the most number of Tests at home as the skipper of the Indian team. If Kohli goes on to register another win as captain in Ahmedabad, he can surpass MS Dhoni with a win in the penultimate contest of the series.

However, the current Indian captain has made it clear that numbers don’t hold a great value.

Stating that his responsibility is only to keep the team on top, Kohli said, “Records as a captain mean nothing to me or any other player.”

“It is a responsibility given to me and I’m trying to do my best. This has always been the case and will remain the same, as long as I play the game. These are fickle things which look great from outside, doesn’t matter to me as an individual,” Kohli said at the pre-match conference.

“We (MS Dhoni) share a great camaraderie, and mutual respect is something you hold very dear to your heart. It is always more important than these milestones. I have a responsibility to keep Team India on top, and the same applies to someone who takes over after me.”

“You don’t play for those reasons. We are looking to win both games, and not win this one and draw next. There is no point running too far ahead into the future. Let other people think about the what-ifs.”