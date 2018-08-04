Virat Kohli on his way to becoming best Indian batsman of all time, says Kumar Sangakkara

Virat Kohli scored a dominant 149 in the first innings of the first Test. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli scored a dominant 149 in the first innings of the first Test. (Source: Reuters)

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara said that Virat Kohli could be on his way to eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar as the greatest Indian batsman. “The way he is playing, Virat can well become the greatest ever Indian batsman,” he is quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Kohli had a torrid outing in England when India last toured the country for a Test series in 2014. In the 10 innings that he played, he scored 134 runs back then. But he exorcised those demons by scoring a dominant 149 off 225 balls while wickets fell all around him. He is currently on 43 in the second innings and his performance has won over the British media.

“The way he is playing, Virat can well become the greatest ever Indian batsman,” Sangakkara said. “In terms of Sachin’s legacy, both in terms of cricket and the way he has dealt with pressure, he is unique. But Virat is well on his way to match that. He is comfortably the best in the world of his generation and with time, he will mature even more.”

“If he understands himself a bit better and keeps improving his game, he will break quite a few records,” the Sri Lankan great added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd