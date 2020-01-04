Virat Kohli on four-day Test format: Intent not right as people will then speak of three-day Tests

Virat Kohli strongly opposed the four-day Test format proposed by ICC. (AP/File Photo) Virat Kohli strongly opposed the four-day Test format proposed by ICC. (AP/File Photo)

Days after the International Cricket Council (ICC) proposed a four-day format for Test matches, India skipper Virat Kohli strongly opposed the suggestion by the cricket governing body, stating the alterations hurts the sanctity of the traditional five-day format.

Briefing the media ahead of India’s first T20I against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, the Indian skipper said, “According to me, it should not be altered. As I said, the day-night is another step towards commercialising Test cricket and you know, creating excitement around it, but it can’t be tinkered with too much. I don’t believe so.”

Kohli insisted that Day/Night Test match is the only change that he would like to in the five-day version for now. “You know the Day-Night Test is the most that should be changed about Test cricket, according to me,” he added.

Kohli also mentioned that reducing a day from the traditional five-day format would lead to people suggesting “three-day Tests.”

“Then you are purely only talking about getting numbers, entertainment and you know. I think the intent will not be right then because then you will speak of three-day Tests. I mean where do you end. Then you will speak of Test cricket disappearing. So I don’t endorse that at all. I don’t think that is fair to the purest format of the game. How cricket started initially, and you know five-day Tests was the highest of tests you can have at the International level.” Kohli said.

“T20 was a revelation (in terms) of the introduction of a new format. I was asked about the 100-ball format (introduced by ECB) and I said I am not going to go and try myself out in another kind of format because there’s already so much going on,” the 31-year-old further stated.

The ICC wants to try out the four-day Test matches during the next FTP cycle between 2023-2031 in order to get more free days for the commercially lucrative shorter formats.

While this is at the proposal stage, Cricket Australia had expressed its intention of trying out the format even though senior bowler Nathan Lyon termed it “ridiculous.”

