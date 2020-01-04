Virat Kohli on citizenship law: Won’t get involved in something I don’t have total knowledge of

Virat Kohli refrained for voicing his opinion over the ongoing furore over the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act. (PTI Photo/File) Virat Kohli refrained for voicing his opinion over the ongoing furore over the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act. (PTI Photo/File)

Amid nationwide protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, India skipper Virat Kohli Saturday refrained for voicing his opinion on the issue, stating that he shouldn’t comment on a sensitive topic without attaining full knowledge on the matter.

Briefing the media ahead of India’s first T20I against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, Kohli said, “On the issue, I do not want to be irresponsible and speak on something that has radical opinions both sides. I need to have total information, total knowledge of what it means and what is going on and then be responsible to give my opinion on it.”

“Because you can say one thing and then someone can say another thing. So, I would not like to get involved in something that I don’t have total knowledge of and it’s not going to be responsible on my part to comment on it,” the 31-year-old added.

Kohli’s comments came amid concern over the match being held in Assam, which was the epicentre of anti-CAA protests last month.

Kohli, however, asserted that he is completely satisfied with security arrangements and said the city was “absolutely safe” to host an international cricket match. “The city is absolutely safe. We didn’t see any problems on the roads,” Kohli said, giving his thumbs-up for the match at Barsapara stadium.

Meanwhile, a report in PTI stated that the Assam Cricket Association secretary Devajit Saikia has mentioned that spectators are not permitted to carry handkerchiefs and towels with them to the stadium — the traditional Assamese scarf was used during the recent protests.

The Citizenship Amendment Act seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis — it leaves out Muslims — who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014.

