Virat Kohli on 2027 World Cup: ‘For me, it’s the ‌last…’

Indian talisman Virat Kohli has confirmed that the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe will be his final one. He said playing in that tournament will be his motivation.

“For me, it’s the ‌last World Cup I’m going to play for India,” Kohli told broadcaster JioStar on Saturday.

“That is my motivation and like, you know, to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup and whatever it takes, I’m absolutely ready,” he added.

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Kohli has scored 14,941 runs in the 50-over format, second only to his fellow countryman Sachin Tendulkar’s 18,426 runs on the all-time top-scorer list. Kohli won the World Cup on home soil in 2011 before suffering a heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 final against Australia.