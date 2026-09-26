Virat Kohli on 2027 World Cup: ‘For me, it’s the ‌last…’

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Indian talisman Virat Kohli has confirmed that the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe will be his final one. He said playing in that tournament will be his motivation.
“For me, it’s the last World Cup I’m going to play for India,” Kohli told broadcaster JioStar on Saturday.
“That is my motivation and like, you know, to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup and whatever it takes, I’m absolutely ready,” he added.
Kohli has scored 14,941 runs in the 50-over format, second only to his fellow countryman Sachin Tendulkar’s 18,426 runs on the all-time top-scorer list. Kohli won the World Cup on home soil in 2011 before suffering a heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 final against Australia.
The upcoming World Cup will be Kohli’s fifth ODI World Cup. “The intensity of a 50-over World Cup is greater than anything. Because now, it’s about 10 games at a Twenty20 level of intensity,” he said.
“But you are playing 2.5 T20 games in one day. And to maintain that intensity for 10 games in a big tournament and World Cup is a big deal. Also now, it’s in foreign conditions. It takes a lot out of you,” he added.
Rohit Sharma, who also plays only this format, said he is pretty motivated to play the next World Cup. “The thought will never cross my mind that the business I had is finished,” Rohit said.
“As long as you’re playing, there is always something to look forward to. And I’m looking forward to the World Cup,” Rohit further said.
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, however, favours the duo and said having both Rohit and Kohli on the side gives India a 90 per cent chance of winning the World Cup.
“We have a run machine at home, and we have a great captain who has won so many trophies in the IPL and for the country. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli need no introduction because I have played a lot of matches with them. This time, we are playing the World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe, and I think having both of them in the team gives us a 90 percent chance of winning the trophy,” Raina said to Rediff.com.
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