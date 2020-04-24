Not leaving RCB till the time I am playing IPL: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been Royal Challengers Bangalore captain since 2011. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli has been Royal Challengers Bangalore captain since 2011. (Source: PTI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Friday said that he will never leave the IPL franchise, citing the love and loyalty from the supporters as the reason for it.

During a live chat with teammate AB de Villiers on Instagram, the RCB skipper hailed the support received as amazing and said in no scenario he thinks of parting ways with the team. He mentioned that despite his goal to lift the IPL trophy with RCB remains unfulfilled but he wants to continue irrespective of the result.

“It has been such an amazing journey. It is always going to be our dream, winning the IPL together. There is no scenario where I could think of leaving the team ever. You can feel emotional about the season not going well but till the time I am playing IPL, I am never leaving this team. The fans, their loyalty has been amazing,” said Kohli.

De Villiers too acknowledged the support of fans over the past nine years. “Same for me. I never want to leave RCB but to do that I got to keep scoring runs. I am not the captain you see,” the South African said.

Virat Kohli and AB de VIlliers during an IPL match. (PTI/File Photo) Virat Kohli and AB de VIlliers during an IPL match. (PTI/File Photo)

The duo also recalled their early days in the international arena and their growth as cricketers and friends.

Kohli further said at times, the youngsters coming in have too much regard for the “system” and he wants to see them break the norm. “I want to see youngsters coming in scoring 500-600 runs. I want people to break the norm. Sometimes I feel people have too much regard for the system in sport. When you break the shackles, you do something special.”

Kohli then praised Mark Boucher, Gary Kirsten and Duncan Fletcher for assisting him early on in his international career. “Gary always gave me positive feedback. Boucher told me in 2008 to improve my game against the short ball. He had the vision. Then Fletcher, he had a keen eye for the game. So many people who have contributed (to my growth),” said the right-handed batsman.

De Villiers picked the 119 at Wankhede in the 2015 series decider as his best knock against India. Kohli picked the 119 he scored in Johannesburg Test in 2013.

“I was always really motivated to win the series after 2-2 . I was incredibly motivated to do something special,” de Villiers said.

The RCB teammates also picked their combined South Africa and India ODI team. The list included Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, M S Dhoni (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada.

Kohli, De Villiers to raise funds for fight against Covid-19

The pair also said that they will auction their cricketing gears, including the bats with which they scored hundreds for RCB during an IPL match in 2016, to raise funds for the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The items to be auctioned also include their respective gloves and shirts from that particular game where both of them had scored centuries to power RCB to a challenging 248 for three against Gujarat Lions. RCB had won the match by 144 runs.

– with PTI inputs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd