Virat Kohli needs to ‘become a free-flowing personality’, says Yuvraj Singh

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh reckons Virat Kohli needs to “become a free-flowing personality” like he used to be in order to regain his form back. The last time Virat Kohli amassed a century was in the year 2019, he has been struggling with the willow since then.

The former left-hander said Kohli’s work ethic is what will help him come out of his bad form. “Obviously, he is also not happy, and people aren’t too, because we have seen him setting bigger benchmarks, scoring hundreds after hundreds. But this happens to the best players”, said Yuvraj during a show on the Sports 18.

“He has proved himself to be the best of this era and believes in a strong work ethic and that has brought the best out of him over the years” he added.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri also advised the out-of-form Kohli to take a break, even if it meant “pulling out of the IPL, for all you care” to prolong his international career. While, RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar reiterated that star batter will soon “emerge” out of the lean phase he is experiencing at the moment and help his team win games going forward in the IPL.